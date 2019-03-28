Beatrice Rossi was received into Heaven on Tuesday, March 26th, 2019 with her family at her side after a short stay at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. Bea was born in Schenectady, NY; she was the daughter of the late John and Carmella (Castaldi) Mazzone and lived in the capital region all her life. Bea graduated from Mont Pleasant High School and continued with employment at the General Electric Co. in various training courses working for 4 years prior to her marriage. After 12 years of raising her family, Bea returned to work at the Research and Development Center in Niskayuna. In 1971, Bea secured a position as an administrative assistant and office manager for Daniel C. Ertel CPA PC until her recent retirement. She was also a longtime polling inspector for the City of Schenectady. Bea was a communicant of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church and member of OLMC Seniors as well as a regular contributor and worker for their annual Festa. She was also a member of Omega Pi Sorority, Schenectady branch. She will be remembered as a gracious and outgoing person. Bea was loved and admired by everyone who knew her. She will be greatly missed. Bea was predeceased by her husband of nearly 40 years, Michael Rossi, whom she married on June 7th, 1956. She was also predeceased by her son, Frank J. Rossi, and two brothers, Joseph J. Mazzone (Mary) and Louis R. Mazzone (Gloria). Bea leaves behind her devoted daughter, Sandra Troiano and her husband, Carl, loving grandchildren, Joseph and David Troiano, one brother, John C. Mazzone (Patsy Jo) and sister-in-law, Sylvia Magnone as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her longtime devoted friends, Mary and Fred Schiazza, Mary Ann and Keith Cady, and Maranda Bowers. Relatives and friends may call on Friday, March 29th from 4 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Funeral services will begin Saturday at 8:15 a.m. at the funeral home and will be followed by a mass at 9am Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1255 Pleasant St., Schenectady, NY 12303. Interment will be at St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Schenectady. Memorial contributions in Bea's name may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Seniors at the address above or to the Bernard and Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Med, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208 or to the Schenectady County Community College Foundation, Inc., 78 Washington Ave., Schenectady, NY 12305. To share a special message with Bea's family, please visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary