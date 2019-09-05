Home

Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
(518) 482-2698
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM
Magin & Keegan Funeral Home Inc
891 Madison Ave
Albany, NY 12208
Beckyjo Bauer


1971 - 2019
Beckyjo Bauer Obituary
Beckyjo Bauer, 48, died suddenly, Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Becky is survived by the father of their children, Fred Bauer along with her daughters, Ashley and Allison and one granddaughter, Elena Hammond. She is survived by her mother, Sharon Faust; brother, Brian and sister, Brenda. She was predeceased by her father, Douglas; and brother, Barry. Becky will be sorely missed by longtime partner, Jonathan and step-daughter, Unique Stokes and her many friends. Memorial services will be held Friday September 6, 6 p.m., at the Magin & Keegan Funeral Home, 891 Madison Ave. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home friday after 5 p.m.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019
