Bede Rae Zipko McGuinness died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Washington County, PA on June 20, 1940 she was the oldest of three daughters born to Stanley and Mary Zipko. The family moved to Cleveland, Ohio where she attended St. Catherine's Elementary School, Hoban Dominican High School and St. John's College where she majored in education. Upon graduation she took a teaching job at William Foster School in Garfield Heights, Ohio. After a leave from teaching to have her children, Bede began a 40 year career ministering in Catholic schools. First as teacher, later as principal at Cohoes Catholic School. In 1997 the Irish Christian Brothers asked her to teach middle school religion at Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons in Schenectady. She happily taught at ND-BG bringing her creativity and kindness to the classroom until her retirement in 2015. She was an honorary Irish Christian Brother and a member of the Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons Hall of Fame. On July 25, 1964 she married the love of her life James McGuinness at St. Henry's Church in Cleveland. Over the course of their marriage they lived in Warrensville Heights, Ohio; Twinsburg, Ohio; Orange, CT and Schenectady. She brought to her marriage the love of cooking, baking – especially customized birthday cakes for her children, sewing and crafting. She was known for being a generous hostess and her St. Patrick's Day parties and Christmas celebrations were legendary. She enjoyed traveling. Her adventures took her to Rome for the canonization of St. Kateri Tekakwitha, the Holy Land, Ireland, England, Peru, Lithuania and Disney. She also enjoyed her outings with her Red Hats Club. She is survived by her loving husband, James; her children Mickie (Brian) Baldwin, Maureen McGuinness, Megan (David) Garufi, and James S. McGuinness, her grandchildren, Sean, Steven, and Christopher Baldwin, Kathleen and Mary-Margaret Russo, Jack and Caroline Garufi; her sisters, Maria (Lawrence) Krause and Judy (Richard) Plourde. She is also survived by her in-laws Margaret and William Malenich, John McGuinness (Jeanne) and Anna Mae and John Heiman. She was predeceased by her daughter-in-law, Dawn McGuinness. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A wake will be held Wednesday, January 22 from 4 to 8 pm. at Gleason Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday January 23 at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish on Union Street at 10 a.m. Committal will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Donations in Bede's honor can be made to Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons Annual Fund, NDBG 2600 Albany Street Schenectady, NY 12304 Attention Development Office.
Published in The Daily Gazette from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020