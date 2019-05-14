Benjamin A. Tatanus, Jr., 70, died on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born in Albany, NY and was the son of the late Benjamin and Margaret Tatanus. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Ben worked as a Physics Technician for Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna for over 30 years. He was a member of the Albany Numismatic Society. Ben is survived by his three sisters, Joyce, Linda and Carolyn. Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Committal service with full military honors will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions in Ben's name be made to The Patriot Flight Inc, https://patriotflight.org. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 14, 2019