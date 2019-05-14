Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mevec Funeral Home
224 Milton Avenue
Ballston Spa, NY 12020
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin Tatanus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin A. Tatanus Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Benjamin A. Tatanus Jr. Obituary
Benjamin A. Tatanus, Jr., 70, died on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born in Albany, NY and was the son of the late Benjamin and Margaret Tatanus. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. Ben worked as a Physics Technician for Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Niskayuna for over 30 years. He was a member of the Albany Numismatic Society. Ben is survived by his three sisters, Joyce, Linda and Carolyn. Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mevec Funeral Home, 224 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Avenue, Ballston Spa. Committal service with full military honors will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions in Ben's name be made to The Patriot Flight Inc, https://patriotflight.org.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now