Benjamin P. Signore, 94, of Rotterdam, NY, passed away at Ellis Hospital on June 6, 2019 after a short illness. He was surrounded by his loving family. The son of the late Benjamin and Virginia (Paperella) Signore, and brother of the late Philomena (Angelo) Bottone, he was born on March 5, 1925 in Brooklyn, NY. A graduate of Abraham Lincoln High School, he enlisted into the United States Navy on March 1, 1943 where he served during World War II aboard Destroyer Escorts USS Hill and USS Swasey, and received an Honorable Discharge on March 2, 1946. His others honors include the American Theatre Medal, Victory Medal, European Theatre Medal, and Asiatic Pacific Medal. Besides his loving wife Diane T. (Foley) Signore of 31 years, he is survived by his three sons, Benjamin J. Signore of Schenectady, Joseph M. (Cindy) Signore, Sr., of Rotterdam and Stephen M. Signore of Rotterdam; four grandchildren, Nicole Signore, Joseph M. (Laura) Signore, Jr., Jennifer Signore, (fiancé Stephen Morgan) and Sydni G. Signore, two great grandsons, Lorenzo and Angelo Signore; his brother, Raymond (Florence) Signore of Rockville Center, NY; brother-in-law, Roger (Joanne) Foley of Brewster, MA; special nephew, Raymond C. (Ellen) Signore, of Ridgewood, NJ; special cousin, Jayne McCann of Rotterdam, NY, and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was employed by the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, Local 370, Albany, NY. He was a member of the Gem and Mineral Society of San Diego, Rotterdam Elks Lodge 2157, Rotterdam Sons of Italy, and former member of the VFW Post 357. Among his many interests he enjoyed golfing, trout fishing, gemology, and gardening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Gabriel's Church, 3040 Hamburg Street, Rotterdam, NY on June 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. Internment with military honors will be held at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY, at a later date. Special thanks to Dr. Louis Ianniello and staff, Dr. David Ford, Dr. Micheline Ford, Dr. Alec Platt, Dr. George Giokas, Ellis Hospital Intensive care and C4 Geriatric Unit. Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to the , 51 Blossom St., MA 02114. Published in The Daily Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019