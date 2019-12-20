Home

Sister Bernadette Filter C.R.


1944 - 2019
Sister Bernadette Filter C.R. Obituary
Sister Bernadette Filter, C.R., age 89, was called home to God on December 19, 2019. Sister entered the Congregation of the Sisters of the Resurrection on September 8, 1944 and professed her final vows on August 15, 1953. She celebrated the 70th anniversary of her religious profession in 2018. Sister's ministry to God and the Church over the course of many years was mainly in the fields of education and Pastoral ministry. Sister earned her B.S. from Fordham Universtiy and her M.A. in Religious Studies from Manhattan College in New York. Her thirty years of dedicated service in Catholic Education included teaching at Maria Regina High School in Hartsdale, NY, in St. Casimir School in Yonkers, NY, St. Mary's in Schenectady, St. Clemens Mary in New York City, Saint John in Panama City, FL, Queen of the Rosary in Elk Grove, IL, St. Joseph in Poughkeepsie, NY, St. Paul in Greenwich, CT, St. Casimir in Vancouver, Canada. After retirement from teaching Sister served in Pastoral Ministry to the elderly in St. Mary's and St. Adalbert's in Schenectady, NY. Born in New York City, Sister Bernadette was the daughter of the late Robert Filter and Eva Marchlewska. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Helen Filter, Sophie Zablocki, and Dorothy Filter Roszkowski as well as her brothers, Alexander, Boleslaus, Joseph, and Chester Zablocki. Sister Bernadette is survived by her nephews, Gene (Arlene) Roszkowski and Chester (Janet) Roszkowski; as well as a great neice, Doreen. Sister Bernadette became a resident of Riverside Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in March of this year. The Sisters of the Resurrection extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Riverside for their loving care of Sister Bernadette. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sister's wake at the Sisters of the Resurrection Provincialate Chapel, 35 Boltwood Avenue, Castleton on Friday, December 20th from 2 to 5 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 20th at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Castleton. Those desiring may send a remembrance in Sister Bernadette's name to the Sisters of the Resurrection Memorial Fund, 35 Boltwood Avenue, Castleton, NY 12033.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
