|
|
Bernadette M. Steele, 75, of Charlton, passed peacefully on January 1st, 2020, her loving family at her side. Born and raised in Mechanicville, NY to her parents, William and Mary (Verdile) Parente, she was a 1961 graduate of Mechanicville High School and Mildred Elly Secretarial School, with additional coursework at Russell Sage College in Troy. As a young woman, she worked as an executive secretary for a number of years at Knolls Atomic Power Lab in West Milton and General Electric in Waterford. Bernadette and her devoted husband John started a life of happiness together on August 27, 1966. They soon became parents and made many special family memories together, sharing their faith and love with their three children. In 1993, they moved to Charlton where Bernadette became even more active in her community. She was a member of the Charlton Historical Society, and as an avid gardener, Bernadette served for a period as the President of the Charlton Garden Club. At home, she diligently worked her bountiful flower, fruit, and vegetable beds, and put her extensive knowledge to use educating and guiding countless customers as a manager at Hewitt's Garden Center, retiring in 2006. Bernadette was always eager to share the bounty, and no one left her house empty handed. Always placing family before self, Bernadette loved the holidays, and the family gatherings that accompanied them. In preparation for them, she worked tirelessly in the kitchen, primarily creating Italian dishes she learned from her mother. She especially enjoyed enlisting her children and grandchildren to work beside her. Bernadette was predeceased by her sister, Marie Keniry, and father, William Parente. Survivors include her loving husband, John; beloved children, John (Amy) Steele Jr., Maria (Dan Casabonne), and Matthew (Michelle) Steele; cherished grandchildren, Nicholas Matrazzo, Maizie Steele, Amanda Matrazzo, Marguerite Steele, Paul Matrazzo, and Mary Jane Steele; brother, Dominic (Angela) Parente; mother, Maria Louisa (Mary) Parente, age 105. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Church of Immaculate Conception, 400 Saratoga Rd, on Monday, January 6th at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Anthony's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Catholic Charities, 40 North Main Ave, Albany NY. Online condolences may be made at glenvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020