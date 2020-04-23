|
Bernadine Mae ("Bernie" and "Deena") Howell, 69, of Troy, NY, passed away on April 21, 2020 at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, NY after a long, courageous battle with ovarian cancer. Bernadine was born in Schoharie to Bernice and John Wilber on October 18, 1950. She attended Schoharie Central High School and graduated in 1969. Bernadine attended nursing school in Albany, NY and was a nurse at Barnwell in Valatie, NY and St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, NY. She went on to earn a degree in Human Services from Hudson Valley Community College. She also worked as a manager for Boscov's for eighteen years. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchild, crafts, puzzles, coloring, her friends and family, hosting family dinners at holidays, and lunchtime with her cousin Marie, with whom she was very close. Bernadine is survived by her husband John Howell, daughter Jennifer Hoffman and son-in-law Andrew Hoffman, son Joseph J. Piperata and daughter-in-law Ruth A. Piperata, daughter Alisha Bailey and her husband Jack Bailey, grandchildren Daniel J. Yates Jr., Ruth E. Piperata, Joseph A. Piperata, Charles M. Hoffman, Jace J. Bailey, Easton J. Bailey, and great grandchild Alexander J. Yates, siblings John S. Wilber and his wife Carolyn Wilber, Jacquelin (Wilber) Diamond and her husband Alan Diamond, Michael Wilber and his wife Pamela Wilber, Leo Wilber, and Albert Wilber and his wife Colette, in-laws Ellen Caruso and her husband David Caruso, Jean Knight and her husband Al Knight, Doreen Howell and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her mother Bernice (Duell) Wilber and father John S. Wilber. Memorial donations may be made in Bernadine's name to: The Teal Ribbon Ovarian Cancer Research Foundation, Inc., PO Box 112, Concordville, PA 19331. The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude and appreciation to the nurses and doctors at Samaritan Hospital Emergency Room for their compassion and support and St. Peter's Hospital Oncology for their years of care. Bernadine would want everyone to remember her for her love of her grandchildren and great grandchild, her love of arts and crafts, and always putting family first. A memorial service that includes all of her family and friends will be scheduled at a future date. W.J. Lyons Funeral Home will be handling the private family service.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020