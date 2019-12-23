|
Bernard Heller, age 87, died on December 20, 2019 in Schenectady, New York. Born on December 5, 1932 in Trenton, New Jersey, to Rose and Harry Heller, Bernard graduated from Trenton High School, Lafayette College, and the University of Michigan Law School. Bernard had a career that spanned many years serving the State of New York, and he retired as an Administrative Law Judge for the Department of Transportation. Bernard also served for two years in the United States Army in the 1950s. On April 14, 1962, Bernard married Nancy McDonald, his wife of 57 years. In addition to his beloved wife Nancy, Bernard is survived by his daughter Martha Elizabeth Heller and son-in-law Ted Ferris, of Washington, D.C., and his daughter Emily Anne Helfrich and son-in-law Joseph Helfrich, of Chicago, Illinois. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Anna Rose Ferris, age 14, Eli Charles Ferris, age 11, Sullivan Roy Helfrich, age 10, and Riley Georgia Helfrich, age 8. Survivors also include his cousin Vivian Greenberg, sister-in-law Diana Bourlier, nephew Paul Edward Bourlier, and niece Julie Ann Avant. Bernard had many interests, including playing the violin, listening to classical music, studying mathematics and history, playing chess, and watching the Yankees. He was an avid reader and a life-long learner. Services will be held on December 23 at 1 p.m. at Congregation Gates of Heaven, 852 Ashmore Avenue, Schenectady. Memorial contributions are welcome at St Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, Tennessee 38101-9929, or to another . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 23, 2019