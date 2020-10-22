1/1
Bernard T. Shannon
Bernard T. Shannon, 85, of Gansevoort passed away on Saturday October 17, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Malta. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of Bernard and Josephine (Costello) Shannon. He was a graduate of Siena College and received a degree in accounting. After college, he served his country in the Army. Bernard was employed for 25 years as a chief operating officer for the Golub Corporation. Bernard was a member of St. Clement's Church in Saratoga Springs. He also was passionate about golf and was a member of the Edison Club. Upon retirement, he lived and enjoyed his retirement in the Villages in Florida. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by two sisters Eleanor Burns and Marie Shannon. Bernard is survived by his three children Gary M. Shannon (Jamie) of Stanford, CT, two daughters Susan Zarzycki (Donald) of Gansevoort and Cheryl Samborin (Michael) of Ballston Lake, two brothers Jack Shannon of Saratoga and Edward Shannon (Kathy) of Feasterville, PA, two sisters Eileen Morgan (Michael) of Florida and Kathy Ross of Saratoga, He is also survived by his dear friend Rose Lonski of Georgia and seven grandchildren-Andrew Shannon (Kristie) Alexa Shannon, Audre Shannon, Craig Zarzycki, Benjamin Zarzycki, (Mackenzie), Travis Samborin and Tyler Samborin as well as two great grandchildren Reed and Addison and several nieces and nephews. A Mass celebrating Bernard's life will be Monday October 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St Clement's Church 231 Lake Ave Saratoga Springs. Face masks and Social distancing are required. Interment with military honors will be at the Gerald B. H. Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Contributions can be made in Bernard's memory to Community Hospice 310 Manning Blvd Albany, NY 12206 Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home 1614 Guilderland Avenue Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com .


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Clement’s Church
Funeral services provided by
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
October 20, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
