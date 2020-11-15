1/1
Bernice "Bunny" Durkin
1923 - 2020
Bernice Durkin "Bunny", 97 passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020 at the Eddy Village Green with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. Born on August 22, 1923 in Schenectady, NY, Bunny was the daughter of the late Sylvia Swire and Fredrick Opperman. Bunny is survived by her adoring daughter, Beth Rosenthal, granddaughter, Tina Savino (Eric), great grandchildren, Ryan and Luke Savino, her niece, Sharon (Ken) Stern and nephew Lee (Lisa) Fraitag. She was predeceased by her son, Robert Rosenthal, sister, Shirley Fraitag and her husbands, Bernard Rosenthal and Dr. John Durkin Jr. She graduated from Nott Terrace High School and Green Mountain College. Bunny worked as medical technician at Saint Clare's, Ellis, and Mass General Hospitals. Bunny enjoyed bowling, swimming, tennis, aerobics, travelling, antique shopping, and spending time with her family and friends. She was known for her generous hospitality hosting countless celebrations for family and friends, exceptional culinary skills, sewing and cleaning. Her warmth, laughter and kindness left a lasting impression with everyone. Bunny could fix anything that broke and could remodel any room in her house. Bunny will be remembered for her love of men, her sparkle, and her passion for life. Her daughter Beth was her biggest advocate and caregiver ensuring that she was pampered, beautiful, and didn't want for anything. Words cannot express our heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated staff at the Eddy Village Green. Her years there were filled with love and compassion from all. A funeral service will be held at DeMarco-Stone at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17th followed by calling hours until 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent in memory of Bernice Durkin to the Eddy Village Green, 200 Village Green Drive Cohoes, NY 12047. To share condolences and memories online, visit demarcostonefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 15, 2020.
