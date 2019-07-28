Home

Bernice H. Noviczski


1926 - 2019
Bernice H. Noviczski Obituary
Bernice H. Noviczski, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. A lifelong resident of Schenectady, Bernice was born on September 3, 1926 to the late Bernard and Helen (Romleski) Vanosky. She was the devoted wife to the late Andrew S. Noviczski for over 57 years until his passing in 2003. Bernice was the loving mother of the late James F. Noviczski. Cherished "Nina" of: the late Julianne (David) Carnevale and Karianne (Joseph) Altieri and James (Jonina) Noviczski. Dearest "Great Nina" to: Madalyn & Andrew Altieri, Emma & Steven Noviczski. She is also survived by her dear sister Anna (late William) Reynolds, sister-in-law Shirley Vanosky (late Robert) as well as several nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by her sister Theresa (late Richard) Lewis and brother Raymond Vanosky as well as her former daughter-in-law Margaret Noviczski. Bernice was a loving and generous person. She raised her family and was a homemaker most of her life. Bernice enjoyed helping others and cherished the time spent with family, picnics and camping on Sacandaga Lake. Her hobbies and interests included bowling and listening to the Polish music station every Sunday. She was a proud member of P.C.C. in Albany, the Home Bureau Association and also the Elks with her late husband Andrew. Relatives and friends may call 10-11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 30th at St. Madeleine Sophie Church, 3500 Carman Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303, where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow the mass in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , 1 Penny Ln, Latham, NY 12110 or the . The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff at Kingsway Arms for their compassion and care shown to Bernice, especially Michele and Nancy. To leave a special message for the family, please visit: www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on July 28, 2019
