Bernice Liss Kania
Bernice Liss Kania, age 102, passed into eternal rest on August 12, 2020. Born in Troy and a life resident, she was the daughter of the late Bartholomew and Anna Glaz Liss and wife of the late Charles J. Kania Sr. Bernice was employed for 29 years at the former Norton Company in Watervliet retiring in 1978. She belonged to the Troy Retirees and played on the Norton Bocci Team. She enjoyed opening her home to family and friends, traveling beyond iconic horizons, Polka festivals and gardening Bernice is survived by a daughter, Leona Bishop (late James Bishop) of Schenectady, a son, Charles J. Kania Jr. (Dottie) of Ballston Lake; four grandchildren, Lisa Bishop Elhardt (Bob) of Seattle, WA, Heather Bishop of Latham, Brad Kania of Los Angeles, CA, Eric Kania (Monika) of Freehold, NJ. Also, two great-grandsons, Patrick and Michael Elhardt; three great-granddaughters, Marina, Kensington and Peyton Kania; and many nieces and nephews. She was the predeceased by brothers, Joe and Raymond Liss. The funeral service for Bernice will be held on Monday morning at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine's Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Family and friends are invited to attend. Social distancing and face masks are required. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Troy, NY following the Mass. Arrangements by The Wm. Leahy Funeral Home.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
August 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
