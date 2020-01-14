|
Bertha Mastracchio, 98, passed away peacefully Friday, January 10, 2020. Bertha was born in Manhattan the daughter of the late Louis and Tessie (Moravus) Rajsky. As a young woman she worked as an office worker for Montgomery Wards when it was still in Menands. Bertha was a loving and devoted wife of 71 years to Nicholas Mastracchio, who passed away in 2012. She enjoyed Bingo, Rummikub and reading, always reading at least a chapter every night of whatever she was reading at the time. Bertha was a long time fan of her "story" Days of Our Lives, an avid Yankee fan and above all a person who adored her big, beautiful family. Her face would light up when her family entered the room. She is survived by her children, Nicholas (Jane) Mastracchio of Marco Island, FL, Valerie (Dominick) Rivera of Niskayuna, NY and Steven Mastracchio of Blanchester, Ohio; grandchildren, James Mastracchio, Linda Cox, Susan DiCaprio, John Mastracchio, Lisa Wittman, Karrie Diacetes, Melissa Ratliff and Jonathan Malek and 14 great-grandchildren. Calling hours will be Wednesday 4 to 7 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 9 a.m. Thursday at St. Kateri Tekakwitha (formerly St. Helen's), 1803 Union St., Schenectady. Interment will be in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Kateri Tekakwitha Parish. To leave a special message for the family online www.DalyFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020