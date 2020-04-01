Home

Beryl Dickson


1935 - 2020
Beryl Dickson Obituary
Beryl Dickson, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020. She was predeceased by her son, Martin J. Dickson in 1974. She was born on November 3, 1935 in Manchester, England, daughter of the late Jack and Olive Whitehead. Beryl was educated in Manchester, and relocated to the United States in 1956 after marrying Paul Dickson, settling in Antwerp, NY. Paul and Beryl relocated to Schenectady in 1988. She was a trained yoga instructor for 28 years, retiring in 2016. Beryl loved the outdoors, art and reading. She is survived by her husband, Paul W. Dickson and his family, and cousins in England. At Beryl's request, there will be no calling hours or memorial service. Memorial contributions may be made to Equine Advocates, PO Box 354, Chatham, NY 12037. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 1, 2020
