Beryl V. Scrafford
Beryl V. Scrafford, age 96, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born in Birmingham, England on June 17, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Ada Hudson and William Shickle. She came to the United States of America at the age of two and was raised in Albany, NY. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Beryl was predeceased by her husband, Samuel Bradley Scrafford, Jr. Survivors include her three children, Pamela (Mark) Tebbano, Terry (Barry) Bohen and Bruce M. Scrafford; five grandchildren, Andrew (Rebeca) Tebbano, Amy (Alejandro) Vidals, Daniel (Gracie) Tebbano, Erin (Jason) Twining and Seth (Stefanie) Bohen; five great-grandchildren, Isabella Tebbano, Samuel, Emily and Nicolas Vidals and Elise Twining; her sister-in-law, Ruth Scrafford; and many nieces and nephews. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Beryl's family would like to thank the staff at Eddy Village Green in Cohoes for the care given to her. For those who wish, donations may be made to Eddy Village Green, In memory of Beryl Scrafford, House 10, 421 W. Columbia St., Cohoes, NY 12047. reillyandson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Nov. 4, 2020.
