Beth Ann Baumert, age 57, died peacefully on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Gateway House of Peace. Beth was born in Camden, New Jersey to Mildred B. and Carl A. Baumert, Jr. Beth grew up in Glen Mills, Pennsylvania and graduated from Garnet Valley High School. Beth valued education and earned many degrees, including her PhD from Carnegie Mellon. Beth worked in the material sciences field, working at Westinghouse and Motorola early in her career, and eventually Global Foundries in Malta, New York. Here, Beth and her colleagues were awarded several patents, such as a new process for layering microchips. When she wasn't at work, Beth could be found in the classroom sharing her bright mind with her students. Beth worked at various colleges, such as SUNY New Paltz, Dutchess Community College, Vassar College, and Maricopa College in Arizona teaching material science, nanotechnology and related sciences. Beth had an adventurous spirit, was an avid traveler and loved the outdoors. She was a strong hiker, even serving as a hike leader with groups during her time living in Arizona. She also loved traveling, both in the States and abroad and collecting mementos of her trips. Beth was fluent in German, having spent extended time living there in her travels. Beth knew the value of slowing down when she had to, but always kept her mind active doing puzzles while she "relaxed." Beth was an active communicant of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, finding many friendships and support there in the later stages of her illness. Beth is survived by her dear mother, Mildred B. Baumert; her loving siblings, Andrea B. (Joseph) Mina and Frederick C. Baumert, and her wonderful nieces Christine and Abigail. Beth was predeceased by her loved father, Carl A. Baumert Jr. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday October 12, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 547 Saratoga Road, Glenville, New York. A Funeral Service will follow, celebrated by Reverend Deron J. Milleville at 11 a.m. Interment will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. Memorial contributions may be made to Engineers Without Borders USA, 1031 33rd Street, Suite 210 Denver, Colorado 80205. The family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Beth's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 9, 2019