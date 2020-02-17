|
Betty Ann (Bess) Brewer, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully after years of battling Parkinson's disease, in addition to many other illnesses on February, 13th 2020 at 69 years old. Bess was born in Brooklyn, NY on September 1st, 1950. She was the daughter of the late Andrew and Priscilla Brewer. Bess was also predeceased by her brother, Andy Brewer and her beloved best friend, Adam Barrett. She was a 1968 Graduate of Linton High School. She went on to receive a business degree from the Spencer Business Institute. She worked for the Days Inn (formerly) Koala Inn for 17 years. She defied the odds and went back to college and received her Associates Degree in human services in 1996. She found her calling and went on to work at Mohawk Opportunities for the next 16 years. Bess loved helping people in any way she possibly could at work and in her personal life. She was a loyal blood donor to the American Red Cross and took great pride in donating blood as often as she could. She truly put others above herself. Up until the onset of Bess's illness, she would work 60*80 hours a week. She always looked forward to watching Wheel of fortune, and Jeopardy (she was awesome and could have given Ken Jennings a run). Anyone who knew Bess knows this wouldn't have been a surprise because she was an avid reader. She enjoyed playing rummy and pinochle and loved listening to Barbara Streisand and Cher. Bess was the biggest Yankee Fan and watched every game. She took many trips to the Bronx with her family and friends to always root on her favorite team. Don't be surprised if the Yankees win the 2020 World Series in her honor. To say we will miss watching games with her is truly an understatement. Bess was known as 'Nana' to her grandchildren who absolutely adored her and spent every minute they could with her. Bess truly defined what a Nana was and loved her grandchildren to no end and was so proud of them for everything they accomplished, even the little things. Those who really knew Bess knew that she always had a great sense of humor and her smile could light up a whole room. Bess leaves behind two daughters, Shelly (Rex) Mason, and her baby girl, Toni (Justin) Luciani. Her one and only granddaughter, Monica Luciani,(Nick Brennan) and three grandsons, Trevor Luciani, Joseph Nolan, Andrew (Ashlie) Nolan. Her sisters, Joanne LaDuke, Martha Weston, Debbie Taylor, and her twin brother Richard Brewer. She also leaves behind her beloved cat, Adam. Calling hours, to which relatives and friends are invited to attend, will be Friday, February 21, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. There will be no funeral service. The family would like to extend a thank you to those who cared for Bess the most: her favorite care taker, Tamara at the Schenectady Center, and her pulmonologist, Dr. Alec Platt. We thank you for the compassion and care you provided to Bess for years. You made her days so much better even on her toughest days.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020