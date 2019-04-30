Betty Anne Jordan Gourlay, 82, of Saratoga Springs, NY, passed on Sunday, April 28, 2019 with her loving husband and children by her side. Betty was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on February 28, 1937 and was adopted by Thomas and Molly Jordan. Betty attended Mt. St. Mary's Academy in Little Rock, Arkansas and Texarkana Business College in Texarkana, Texas. Following school, she briefly worked as a secretary for Dicky Clay in Texarkana, then married, moved to New York and raised four children. Betty was employed by the Food Inspection Service of the U S Department of Agriculture with service in Scotia, NY, Alameda, CA and Washington, DC. She retired from USDA in Washington in 1999 and moved to Saratoga Springs, NY She is remembered by her children, Mary Cavoli-Kingsley (Steven), Diane Cavoli Palmier (Peter), Claude Cavoli (Janet), Nancy Cavoli Lussier (Scott); her step-children, Margaret Gourlay and Linda Gourlay; as well as her grandchildren, Stephanie Cavoli, Adam Cavoli (Ana), Amanda Cavoli, Hannah Kutil (Eliott), Emily Lussier and Ryan Lussier; her step-grandchild, Alexandra Jellinger and her great-grandchildren, Aiden Cavoli and Estella Fuentes. The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff at The Gateway House of Peace for the kindness they have shown. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service, which will be conducted, Thursday, May 2, at 9 a.m. at the Gleason Funeral Home. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Gateway House of Peace, 479 Rowland Street, Ballston Spa. NY 12020. Published in The Daily Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019