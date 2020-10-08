1/
Betty F. Fezza
Betty F. Fezza, 72, of Niskayuna, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at Albany Medical Center. She was born in Canton, China and was the daughter of the late Kuock Lee and Suey Fong Tom. Betty was predeceased by her husband Frank B. Fezza in 2005. She is the mother of Richard (Brianna) Fezza and Blaise Fezza. Betty is the beloved grandmother of Cooper Fezza. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Saratoga National VA Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty F. Fezza to the Children's Hospital at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a message for condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com.


Published in The Daily Gazette Co. on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Funeral Home
2020 Central Ave.
Albany, NY 12205
(518) 869-1005
