|
|
Betty Foster, 100, of Schenectady, passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home in Schenectady after a long illness. Born on November 23, 1919 in Sonning Common, England, Betty was the daughter of the late Ernest and Helen Haines Snow. Betty was raised and educated in England and after high school went on to attend Reading University. During WWII Betty served with the Women's Auxiliary Air Force in England. She served as a section officer in catering for the flight officers of the Royal Air Force, where she met her future husband. On July 16, 1945, she married the late Leslie Foster in England, and in 1946 they emigrated to the United States. They lived in New York City for a short time until moving to Schenectady in 1947. Betty and Les were active hikers and were members of the ADK Hiking Club. They were also active with the YMCA. Survivors include her two children, Carol (Donald) Clement of Summerfield, FL and Richard Foster of Imperial Beach, CA. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Community Hospice of Schenectady. To express condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Dec. 31, 2019