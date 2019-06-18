Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home
217 York Avenue
Towanda, PA 18848
(570) 265-2272
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Snover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty J. Snover

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty J. Snover Obituary
Betty J. Snover, 69, of Towanda, PA formerly of Schenectady and Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Athens Health Care Center in Athens, PA. Betty was born in North Tonawanda, NY on October 18, 1949. She was a 1968 graduate of Linton High School, Schenectady, NY and was employed as an insurance agent for a number of years. Surviving are her son, Robert G. Snover of Towanda, PA; grandson, Jeffrey Snover of the Town of Maine, NY; sister, Alice Brassard of Schenectady, NY; brothers, John Bieranowski and Stanley Bieranowski both of Omaha, NE; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now