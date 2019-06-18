|
|
Betty J. Snover, 69, of Towanda, PA formerly of Schenectady and Saratoga Springs, NY, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019 at the Athens Health Care Center in Athens, PA. Betty was born in North Tonawanda, NY on October 18, 1949. She was a 1968 graduate of Linton High School, Schenectady, NY and was employed as an insurance agent for a number of years. Surviving are her son, Robert G. Snover of Towanda, PA; grandson, Jeffrey Snover of the Town of Maine, NY; sister, Alice Brassard of Schenectady, NY; brothers, John Bieranowski and Stanley Bieranowski both of Omaha, NE; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 18, 2019