Betty-Jean Stranagan Shaylor Benge went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. She was born March 26th, 1933 to Hayes and Doris Bennett Stranagan. Due to the death of her father at an early age, she and her brother Maurice were raised on the farm of their Aunt and Uncle, Virgil and Maude Stranagan in Otego, NY. Betty attended Otego Central School. She married Isaac Delos Shaylor and after his death, she married Robert James Shaylor. After being widowed twice at an early age her mother helped her raise her seven children Isaac, Felta, Corinne, Richard, Robert, Eugene and Deborah in Schenectady NY. Betty worked at Ellis Hospital in food service for 18 years. In 1983 she married Frank A. Benge, Jr. and became mother to Beverly Benge. Betty attended New Life Ministries and Mercy & Truth Ministries. She wanted her family and friends to know she accepted Jesus as her Lord and Savior and would be in the presence of her Heavenly Father when she passed. Betty enjoyed cooking and being with family. She loved roses and planted them at every home she lived. Betty's family remember her as a most loving, selfless person who always smiled no matter what her situation. She was always an encouragement to others, a beautiful person inside and out. Betty is survived by her husband, Frank A. Benge, Jr., children Eugene (Lorraine) Shaylor, Deborah Shaylor and Beverly Benge; brother, Maurice Stranagan, many Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great-Great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her children Isaac Shaylor, Felta Bills, Corrine Mulligan, Richard Shaylor and Robert Shaylor; daughter-in-law Marsha Shaylor; son-in-law Douglas Mulligan and her sisters-in-law and life-long dear friends Dorothy Stranagan and Ida Mosier. A private service will be held Friday, July 17th at Light's Funeral Home in Schenectady, NY with Pastors Harold Edwards and Edward Berggren officiating.