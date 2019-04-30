Betty Summers Kleiber, 85, a former longtime resident of Glenville, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Peter's Nursing Home in Albany. Born on June 28, 1933 in Princeton, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Alfred Summers and Marie Wenrich Summers. Betty was a graduate of Princeton High School and Centenary College in Hackettstown, NJ. She married her high school sweetheart, Donald Kleiber in 1955 following his graduation from Rutgers University. They lived in Georgia, New Jersey, and Connecticut before moving to Glenville in 1961, where they raised their daughter, Karen and son, Eric. Betty loved being involved with theater. She was a member of the Glen Worden Players and in 1988 she became a tour guide at Proctor's Theatre. She and Don were bartenders at Proctor's for many years. She was a longtime member of First Reformed Church of Schenectady and was active in their Chancel Guild and assisted in the church office. She volunteered in the gift shop at Ellis Hospital. She and Don spent winters in North Myrtle Beach, SC. Over the years, she enjoyed tennis, the garden club, reading, crossword puzzles, and was active with the Schenectady Pipe Band with whom her husband Donald was an active piper. Her husband Donald predeceased her in 2013. She leaves her daughter, Karen Aveyard of Colonie; a son, Eric (Adrienne) Kleiber of Guilderland; five grandchildren; sister- in-law, Doris (Charles) Mapes of Princeton, NJ; as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave, Colonie from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 with a service to follow at 6 p.m. Rev. Daniel Carlson will officiate. Entombment will be in the Columbarium at the First Reformed Church of Schenectady. The family would like to thank the staff of the St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for their kindness during Betty's stay. Memorial donations may be made to Proctor's Theatre or St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Online guestbook at www.cannonfuneral.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary