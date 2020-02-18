|
|
Mrs. Betty Lou Christman Nelson, age 89, recently of the Palatine Nursing Home, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on February 6th, 2020. She was the daughter of JW and Edna Christman born on May 1, 1930. She was a member of the Trinity Lutheran church in Stone Arabia. She started her education in a one room schoolhouse in Stone Arabia. She then attended the Fort Plain High School graduating in June of 1947. She then briefly attended Morrisville College before coming home and starting work at the Sealtest Corp. located in Fort Plain. She married the love of her life, Franklin "Bucky" Nelson on September 24, 1949. Betty worked a variety of jobs over the years, but it was farming that was in her blood. They would eventually buy a 300-acre working dairy farm on New Turnpike Road and operated it for at least 10 years. Betty, a hard worker for her entire life, was wife, mom, dairy farmer, and whatever was needed to provide a loving home for her husband and two daughters. Upon the sale of the farm, she had jobs with Johnstone Florist, Hawkins Auto Sales and lastly, Christman Cycle Sales. She enjoyed their many trips to Myrtle Beach, SC which sometimes became family affairs to her delight, golfing, her gardens and spending time with her family and friends. During her younger years she was an avid horse rider; that and her gardening skills were passed along to he two daughters. She was predeceased by her parents, and her husband of 59 years on February 1, 2009. She is survived by her daughters, Sandra A. (John) Eckler of Fort Plain and Cindy L. (John) Grimm of fort Plain. She has two grandsons, John J. Eckler and Mathew P. (Carrie) Grimm of Somerville, Texas. She is much loved by all and will be missed dearly. A graveside service and burial will be at a yet to be set date in the spring. To send online condolences visit www.ottmanfuneralhome.com Arrangements were entrusted to Ottman Funeral Home, Cherry Valley, NY.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 18, 2020