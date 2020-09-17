Betty Lou (Judy) Stuart, 76, of Schenectady, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Center. Born on December 24, 1943 in Savannah, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Gary L. and Carrie L. (Barrs) Judy. As her father was enlisted in the military, Betty moved around frequently and earned her diploma from Columbia High School, South Carolina. She went on to South Carolina Baptist School of Nursing where she received her certificate as a registered nurse. Betty spent most of her career working in the Pediatrics Wing at Ellis Hospital until her retirement. Betty met her future husband, Richard Stuart through a mutual friend and they married on November 13, 1965 in Columbus, GA. She enjoyed puzzles, traveling throughout the country with her husband and baking; she specifically was known for her cookies. However, the memories that she held near to her heart were the ones that she spent with her family and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her sister, Geraldine Shealy. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Richard Stuart of Schenectady; son, Thomas (Jessica) Stuart of Rexford; grandchildren, Ryan Staines of Cumming, GA and Addison Stuart of Rexford; sister, Lorene Hart of Kingsland, GA and special friends, Sue and Dan Bick of Niskayuna. A graveside service will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. at Memory Gardens, Colonie. Masks and social distancing will be encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to The American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements are entrusted to Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady and for online condolences please visit, www.sbfuneralhome.com
.