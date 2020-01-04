|
Betty (Elizabeth D.) Spring Lynch, 95, of Schenectady, went home to the Lord on January 1, 2020. Betty was born on November 7, 1924 to Theodore and Johanna Semerad Spring. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High and went to work for GE where she met Philip Lynch. They were married on August 23, 1947 and raised their two daughters in Rotterdam. Betty was a woman of Faith who loved her family, knitting, trips to Maine, golf and Winnie the Pooh. She was preceded in death by Phil in 2003 and their first daughter, Cathy Hartnett, in 2013. Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane Marie and Peter Leamy; son-in-law, Thomas Hartnett, Sr.; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Roy) Loftfield, Patrick Hartnett, Bridget (fiance Josh Rarick) Hartnett, Michaela (Steven) Laffer, and Thomas (Emily Lange) Hartnett, Jr. and her great-grandson, Kieran Loftfield. Funeral Services for Betty will be Monday, January 6, 2020 beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue followed by a Mass at 9 a.m. at St Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union Street, Schenectady. Visitation will be Sunday 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY on Monday at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Marginal Way Restoration Fund, PO Box 1455, Ogunquit, ME 03907 since to Betty and Phil, that place was heaven on earth. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020