The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bond Funeral Home Inc.
1614 Guilderland Ave.
Schenectady, NY 12306
(518) 346-8424
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Lynch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty (Elizabeth D.) Lynch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty (Elizabeth D.) Lynch Obituary
Betty (Elizabeth D.) Spring Lynch, 95, of Schenectady, went home to the Lord on January 1, 2020. Betty was born on November 7, 1924 to Theodore and Johanna Semerad Spring. She graduated from Mont Pleasant High and went to work for GE where she met Philip Lynch. They were married on August 23, 1947 and raised their two daughters in Rotterdam. Betty was a woman of Faith who loved her family, knitting, trips to Maine, golf and Winnie the Pooh. She was preceded in death by Phil in 2003 and their first daughter, Cathy Hartnett, in 2013. Betty is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane Marie and Peter Leamy; son-in-law, Thomas Hartnett, Sr.; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Roy) Loftfield, Patrick Hartnett, Bridget (fiance Josh Rarick) Hartnett, Michaela (Steven) Laffer, and Thomas (Emily Lange) Hartnett, Jr. and her great-grandson, Kieran Loftfield. Funeral Services for Betty will be Monday, January 6, 2020 beginning at 8:15 a.m. at the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue followed by a Mass at 9 a.m. at St Kateri Tekakwitha Church, 1803 Union Street, Schenectady. Visitation will be Sunday 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY on Monday at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Marginal Way Restoration Fund, PO Box 1455, Ogunquit, ME 03907 since to Betty and Phil, that place was heaven on earth. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bond Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now