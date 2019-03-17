Betty Mae Matthews, 95, died on Monday, February 25, 2019. Betty was born in Schenectady, NY to the late Edward Joseph and Lillian Wilhelmina Butsch on March 26, 1923. She graduated from the Schenectady Public Schools, attended Columbia Presbyterian School of Nursing in New York City before she married, and later completed training in real estate sales and finance in Virginia. Growing up, Betty enjoyed church youth groups, participating in school plays, and joining her father in volunteer firemen's outings. As a young mother, Betty worked on the switchboard at General Electric during World War II and later was an Avon sales representative. After the family moved to Virginia In 1963, Betty spent many years as a licensed real estate agent and became a certified broker in 1973. Betty had many interests, including sewing, gardening, painting, and travel. Betty and her husband, Edward, were married for 69 years. They were long-term members of Penny Road Church of the Nazarene in Raleigh and attended Bethel Christian Center in Durham after moving into Croasdaile Village. Betty is survived by daughters, Priscilla Matthews Zobel and husband, Don; Cindy Matthews Lee; Kathy Matthews; Anita Matthews Carroll and husband Greg; daughter-in-law, Janet Matthews; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and a great, great-grandson. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Edward, and their only son, James Allen Matthews. The family would like to especially recognize the loving care of the many caregivers whose affection and compassion are greatly appreciated by the family. A memorial service will be offered at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Penny Road Church of the Nazarene, 8509 Penny Road, Raleigh, NC 27606. Burial will be at a later date in Albany, NY. Friends may visit the family following the service at the church. Memorial contributions in Betty's name may be made to the UMRH Foundation-Matthews Scholarship Fund at 2600 Croasdaile Farm Parkway, Durham, NC 27705. The Matthews family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Services. Online condolences: www.hallwynne.com – select obituaries. Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary