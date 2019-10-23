|
|
Betty Pitt, age 95, died peacefully on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Gateway House of Peace, Ballston Spa. She was born in Worcester, England on April 17, 1924 and was the daughter of the late Reginald Smith and Florene Johnson. Betty came to the United States in 1932 where she met and married her husband, Bruce Pitt September 13, 1947. Together they raised their family and Betty enjoyed being a homemaker. She was a self-employed hairdresser during the 1960's. In her spare time, Betty loved cooking, crocheting, family gatherings, playing cards and watching old movies. Betty was the beloved wife of the late Bruce Pitt; a caring mother to Robert (Janet) Pitt; devoted grandmother to Brian Pitt, Heidi Engel, and Amy Koshgarian; loving great-grandmother to Amanda Mesick, Alice DeBenedetti, Madeleine Engel, Alexandria and Payton Koshgarian; and great-great-grandchildren, Wulfric and Wilhelmina Mesick. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Coloff and niece, Pat Percell. She was predeceased by her cherished son, the late Gary Pitt and his wife, Dale. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday October 25, 2019 4 to 6 p.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Rd., Ballston Lake, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or Gateway House of Peace. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Betty's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019