Betty R. Knaggs died peacefully just before midnight Wednesday 6/5/2019 after suffering a stroke a month prior. She is free, no longer imprisoned in her mind or body. She is at peace and those that love her may now share in that peace. She was 95. Born in Amsterdam, NY on 6/27/1923. She was a graduate of Scotia High School, married Raymond T Knaggs Jr. in 1943 and raised a family of five in Scotia, NY. Betty was predeceased by her parents Fred L. Kinum and Ruth A. Kinum, her brother Robert Kinum, her husband Raymond T. Knaggs Jr. and her son Raymond T. Knaggs III. She is survived by her daughters Nancy R. Knaggs and Nora K. Busold and sons Steven L. Knaggs and Ronald W. Knaggs, two grandsons and several great grandchildren. In addition to her own grandchildren, who she cared for and loved deeply, Betty was also "Gramma" to so many other children in her later years. She never ran out of love for others. Despite her ultimately debilitating rheumatoid arthritis Betty made it a point to volunteer countless hours in the service of others. From being a longtime member of the Women's Guild at the First Reformed Church of Scotia to serving as the local Girl Scout Cookie Chairwoman for many years, this modest woman gave her all to these and many other worthy causes. Betty, a dedicated Girl Scout leader and later trainer of other Girl Scout leaders was ultimately awarded the Thanks Badge, the highest honor in Girl Scouting, recognizing service so significantly above and beyond the call of duty that no other award would be appropriate. She had a positive impact on untold numbers of people young and old. Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. Monday 6/10/2019. A memorial service follows at 11:00 a.m., both at the Bekkering – Ellis Funeral Home, 1 Mohawk Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. Internment will be at Memory's Garden, 983 Watervliet – Shaker Road, Colonie, NY. The family wishes to thank the staff of St. Peter's Hospital in Albany and the Rosewood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rensselaer for their loving care. I lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to either: The Regional Food Bank (regionalfoodbank.net) or the Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York (girlscoutsneny.org). Published in The Daily Gazette on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary