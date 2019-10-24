Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
(518) 355-5770
Calling hours
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
1605 Helderberg Avenue
Rotterdam, NY 12306
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Irene White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverley Irene White Obituary
Beverley Irene White, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019. Born on April 23, 1937 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Ada Pauline Brehm. She graduated from Draper High School and on October 9, 1955 married the love of her life, Harry White, at the age of 18. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Bev spent her life making the lives of others better through her gift of time, hard work, dedication, and cookie baking. She was an active member of the Carman Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 45 years and a member of the Carman Methodist Church. Bev is survived by her husband Harry; son, James and daughter-in-law, Cynthia; daughter, Lori and son-in-law, Alain Boisjoli; grandchildren, Brian and Todd and many other close relatives and friends. Calling hours will be on Friday, October 25th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Services will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Memory Gardens on Watervliet Shaker Road in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Fund. Online remembrances may be made at www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home
Download Now