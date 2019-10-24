|
Beverley Irene White, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019. Born on April 23, 1937 in Schenectady, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Ada Pauline Brehm. She graduated from Draper High School and on October 9, 1955 married the love of her life, Harry White, at the age of 18. They recently celebrated their 64th wedding anniversary. Bev spent her life making the lives of others better through her gift of time, hard work, dedication, and cookie baking. She was an active member of the Carman Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary for 45 years and a member of the Carman Methodist Church. Bev is survived by her husband Harry; son, James and daughter-in-law, Cynthia; daughter, Lori and son-in-law, Alain Boisjoli; grandchildren, Brian and Todd and many other close relatives and friends. Calling hours will be on Friday, October 25th from 5 to 7 p.m. at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave., Rotterdam. Services will take place on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Memory Gardens on Watervliet Shaker Road in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Fund. Online remembrances may be made at www.demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019