Beverley S. Schmidt, 81, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. Born in Sloansville, Beverley was the daughter of the late Everett and Ruth (Roberts) Johnson and a graduate of Schoharie Central Schools. A homemaker, Beverley was devoted to her family. She enjoyed gardening and had an open heart toward adopting rescue animals. Beverley had a keen sense of humor and kept her family entertained with daily saucy quips. In her later years, as her health declined she enjoyed word puzzles and game shows. Predeceased in 2015 by her husband of 58 years, Charles S. Schmidt, Beverley was also predeceased by her brother, Everett Johnson Jr. Beverley is survived by her children, Craig Schmidt (Joanne) of Broadalbin, Lori Foley (David) of Charlton and Pamela Castillo (Ralph) of Rutledge, GA; her siblings, Meryl Johnson of Sloansville and Shirley Casanova of Schenectady; her 11 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A private service will be held in Sloansville Rural Cemetery, in Schoharie County, NY. Beverley's family would like to thank Dr. Alec Platt for the superlative care of their mother for the past several years. To leave a message of condolence for Beverley's family, please visit www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on May 12, 2019
