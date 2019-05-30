Beverly A. Sefcik, 78, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Kingsway Arms Nursing Home. Beverly was the daughter of the late Fred Hansen and Margaret Hansen. She was the devoted wife to James F. Sefcik. Beverly enjoyed cooking, traveling and spending time with her family. Singing quietly and listening to music in her room at Kingsway Arms, brought her some of her last bit of joy. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Fred Hansen. Beverly is survived by her husband, James Sefcik; her step-sons, Jim Jr. (Tammi) and Jonathan (Sarah) Sefcik. She is the grandmother of Max, Auggie and Eli. She is the sister of Shirley (Bob) Cross. She is also survived by her nephews, Todd and Eric. Funeral service and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Class of 1961 Scholarship at Samaritan Hospital School of Nursing, Att. Belknap Committee, School of Nursing Alumni Office 1300 Massachusetts Avenue, Troy, New York 12180 in Beverly's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on May 30, 2019