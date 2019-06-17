The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
|
Beverly A. Van Dyke

Beverly A. Van Dyke Obituary
Beverly A. Van Dyke, 87, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Mercy Life Center in Guilderland. Born in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Lichva) Van Dyke. She was a graduate of Mont Pleasant High School. Beverly was employed as a secretary for NYS for 30 years, retiring in 1987. She loved reading, traveling and the theater. Beverly is survived by her dear friend, Linda Burdick of Schoharie. A graveside service will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Vale Cemetery in Schenectady. Contributions can be made in her memory to the Animal Protective Foundation, 53 Maple Avenue, Scotia, NY 12302. Arrangements are by the Bond Funeral Home, 1614 Guilderland Avenue, Schenectady. To leave a message of condolence, you may go to www.bondfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on June 17, 2019
