Beverly Ciancetta

Beverly Ruth Ciancetta (1924-2020), 95, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 20,2020 at Our Lady of Mercy in Guilderland , NY. Born in Schenectady in 1924, the daughter of Earl and Ruth Hane. Beverly graduated cum laude from Mont Pleasant High School. Although an accomplished pianist, she chose Nursing, and told us she really wanted to be able to contribute during a time of War. While studying for her RN at Ellis School of Nursing, the students were recruited by the US Army to serve as Cadet Nurses at Bellevue Hospital in NY City, to provide care to the soldiers returning from the European Front during World War II. Upon graduating with her RN, and the end of the War, Beverly returned to Schenectady where she was married and raised three children. A very devoted and loving mother, Beverly was able to balance motherhood while still pursuing her career as an RN. Beverly worked as an RN and at times Head Nurse at Ellis Hospital for 32 years. Although always a dedicated nurse, Beverly always expressed that her greatest joy was raising her three children. Beverly always loved the outdoors and nature, and took us children, camping and swimming, and she loved to garden and travel in her later years. Beverly was blessed with four grandsons whom she lovingly babysat for after retirement as well as three beautiful great grandchildren that made her smile with joy. Survivors include daughter Anita and William Carr, son Curtis and Kimberly Ciancetta, daughter Darlene and Clifford Stiffler. Grandson Jason and Erin Fagel, Grandson Douglas and Amy Fagel, Grandson Sean Stiffler and Kaetylnn Donnahie, and Grandson Dustin Stiffler. Great Grandchildren: Skylar Rose, Pearson and Tanner. Survived by a Brother Leonard Hane of Minoa, NY. Services will be held in the spring at a time to be announced. Memorial Contributions may be made in her name to: The Schenectady City Mission Family Center, 514 Smith St. Schenectady, NY 12305. To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.DalyFuneralHome.com
. Mom, you will be greatly missed.