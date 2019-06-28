Beverly J. (Lane) Curtiss, formerly of Ballston Spa, passed away at Wesley Health Care Center on Tuesday June 25th, 2019. Born December 18th, 1929 in Saratoga Springs, NY, the daughter of Charles H. Lane Sr. and Marjorie T. (Bowditch) Lane. Beverly was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, William S. Curtiss Jr.; a granddaughter, Kristine Shyloski; her parents; and her siblings, Marian Pierson, Dorothy Chamberlin, Winifred MacDonald, Charles H. Lane Jr. and Kenneth E. Lane. She is survived by her children, Joyce (Raymond) Shyloski of Smyrna, TN, Nancy (John) Cummings of Ballston Spa and William (Carol) Curtiss of Ballston Spa; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Beverly was a homemaker but also volunteered with the Ballston Spa Community Emergency Corp from the mid 1970's to the early 1980's. She was also an avid bingo player, gracing the bingo halls from South Glens Falls to Clifton Park always looking to hit the big coverall. Her family would like to thank both Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta and the staff at Wesley Health Care – 3 Springs, for their compassionate and dedicated care and treatment of Beverly during her time at those facilities. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, July 2nd from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High Street, Ballston Spa, followed immediately by a brief service. Burial will follow at the Ballston Spa Village Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are encouraged to make a donation in memory of Beverly to Wesley Health Care Center, 131 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866, Home of the Good Shepherd, 26 Rock Rose Way, Malta, NY 12020, Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or . Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 28, 2019