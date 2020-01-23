|
Beverly J. Eaton, 85, of Curry Rd. in Rotterdam and formerly of West St. in Galway, NY, passed suddenly on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Ellis Hospital. Beverly was born in Schenectady, the daughter of the late Robert and Emma Neill Keller. She lived in Galway before moving to Rotterdam 7 years ago. A citizen of Galway for 77 years, Beverly graduated from Galway High School. Beverly devoted her life to caring for others, and worked as a Central Supply Clerk with the Saratoga County Infirmary 28 years before retiring in 1998. She was a member of The Galway Fire Department and served as a Councilwoman in the Town of Galway, the first woman to hold that position. In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by the love of her life, Jack Eaton Sr., whom she married on Sept 5, 1954, and her son, Grant Eaton. She is survived by her children, Jack Eaton Jr., Robert Eaton, Toby (Roy) Panting and Crystal (Clayton) Collins; her daughter-in-law, Mary Eaton; her sister, Joyce Keller, with whom she spoke daily; grandchildren, Angela, Sandra, Jennifer, Kyle, Tyler, Owen, Steven and Nathan; 10 great-grandchildren and several beloved nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Demarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Avenue. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 6 p.m. Burial will take place in the Spring at East Galway Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at demarcostonefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Jan. 23, 2020