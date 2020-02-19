Home

Beverly K. Niebuhr

Beverly K. Niebuhr Obituary
Beverly K. Niebuhr died February 14, 2020. Born in Schenectady May 14, 1926 to Lillian (Larned) and Otto Stern. She was married to William Niebuhr for 60 years until his death in 2011. She is survived by sons Bill (Lynn), and Randy (Betsey), seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenville will host a celebration of her life to be held this summer at the convenience of the family, as well as a private graveside service. Condolences may be left at: https://www.heritageflagler.com/obituaries/Beverly-Niebuhr/
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 19, 2020
