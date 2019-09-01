|
Beverly L. Brown, 88, passed away suddenly at Saratoga Hospital. Beverly was born to Paul and Gladys (Solt) Fullmer in South Williamsport, PA, graduating from S. Williamsport High School in 1948. A few years later her family moved to Dillsburg, PA, where she met the love of her life, Alec T. Brown, who had emigrated recently from Coventry, England. They were married in 1954 and raised four children. Alec's career took them across the country and they made a home in Baltimore, Cincinnati, Burlington, Clifton Park, San Jose and finally back to the Clifton Park area where they settled in Country Knolls for the last 34 years of their marriage. After Alec's passing in 2007, Beverly lived at Prestwick Chase in Saratoga Springs and four months ago moved to Home of the Good Shepherd in Wilton. Beverly and Alec were active members of the Unitarian Universalist Society in Schenectady for over 30 years. They enjoyed the weekly philosophy discussion group, mom was the president of the Women's Club where she led many funds raisers, and she participated in a birthday club with good friends. Bev and Alec also enjoyed traveling and toured Europe and England along with many Elder Hostel experiences. She really sparkled when she was out on the dance floor with her favorite partner, Alec. Beverly enjoyed being a homemaker, gardening, the opera and collecting antiques. She enjoyed taking senior courses at Union College with church friends in Schenectady, NY. One of her favorite things to do was to get her "nose in a good book" to quote the lady. In her later years she developed a strong sense of her own politics and was a proud Democrat. She is survived by daughters, Valerie Brown (Roy Hansen) of Glens Falls, NY, and Dorothy Hazen (Wes) of Troy, NY and sons, Geoffrey Brown (Michael Sally) of Oakland, CA, and William Brown (Shelley Cheslow) of Schenectady, NY; brother, Paul Fullmer of Ruskin, FL and sister, Gale Laubacher (Harold) of Montoursville, PA; also survived by seven grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 7th, at 4 p.m., at the Unitarian Universalist Society at 1221 Wendell Ave., Schenectady, NY. People will have the opportunity to share memories of Beverly and celebrate her life. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019