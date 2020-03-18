|
|
Beverly M. Hotaling, 79, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020. Beverly was born in Amsterdam, NY on August 22, 1940, a daughter of Myron and Elizabeth (Collier) Smith. She attended Schoharie High School and then she attended St. Rose College. On June 8, 1957 she was married to Richard C. Hotaling and together they raised a family of four children. Outside of work, Beverly devoted her spare time to St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed activities such as cooking, gardening, traveling, camping, knitting, crocheting, and playing cards, especially Rummy. She was a devoted mother who took pride in caring for her family. Beverly is survived by her husband, Richard; their children, David (Cristi) Hotaling of Canajoharie, Jim (Sandra) Hotaling of Sloansville, Lisa D. Fagnani of Sloansville, and Amy L. Hotaling of Arlington, VA; her 6 grandchildren, Dawn, Arianna, Matthew, Lauren, AJ, and Alyvia; her three great-grandchildren, Emilie, Skylar, and Oliver; and a sister, Marguerite J. Smith of Schoharie. She was predeceased by her parents. A period of visitation will be held at Langan Funeral Home, 327 Main Street, Schoharie, NY 12157 on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon, funeral services to immediately follow. Burial will be held in the Sloansville Valley Cemetery on a date to announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Beverly's memory to Catholic Charities, 489 West Main St., Cobleskill, NY 12034, or to the Schoharie Valley Animal Shelter, PO Box 40, Howes Cave, NY 12092. The Langan Funeral Home of Schoharie and Central Bridge is assisting the Hotaling family during their time of need. Please visit www.langanfuneralhome.com to leave a special message for her family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020