Beverly Rivers Rajeski, 76, of Riverside, died Friday evening, Nov. 1st, at home, in the safe and loving company of her family. Born in Troy, June 17, 1943, daughter of the late John and Ann Amoroso Rivers, Bev was a 1961 graduate of Stillwater Central School. She was a receptionist for the Little Sisters of the Poor in Latham for many years, retiring in 2002. She had also worked a short while for John L. Thompson Wholesale Druggist. Bev loved laboring in her home and yard, which everyone remarked as to their beauty, a spotless home and well groomed setting, proudly welcoming family and friends. She was a member of All Saints on the Hudson Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Stephen Rajeski, Jr., two sons and their wives Scott and Cindy of Saratoga, Stephen and Shawna of Northumberland; five grandkids, Katlyn, Tyler, Zachary, Ryan and Connor. Her siblings, Donna and Richard Walbroehl, Robert and Chris Rivers, Ron and Joyce Revers all of Stillwater, Denise and Mike Bucci of Mechanicville, Paul Rivers of Idaho and sister-in-law, Nancy Rivers; along with nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her brother, John "Doc" Rivers. Following Beverly's wishes, all services will be private for her family and siblings at their convenience. To leave a condolence, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019