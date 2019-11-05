Home

POWERED BY

Services
DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
39 South Main Street
Mechanicville, NY 12118
(518) 664-4500
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverly Rajeski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverly Rajeski


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Rajeski Obituary
Beverly Rivers Rajeski, 76, of Riverside, died Friday evening, Nov. 1st, at home, in the safe and loving company of her family. Born in Troy, June 17, 1943, daughter of the late John and Ann Amoroso Rivers, Bev was a 1961 graduate of Stillwater Central School. She was a receptionist for the Little Sisters of the Poor in Latham for many years, retiring in 2002. She had also worked a short while for John L. Thompson Wholesale Druggist. Bev loved laboring in her home and yard, which everyone remarked as to their beauty, a spotless home and well groomed setting, proudly welcoming family and friends. She was a member of All Saints on the Hudson Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Stephen Rajeski, Jr., two sons and their wives Scott and Cindy of Saratoga, Stephen and Shawna of Northumberland; five grandkids, Katlyn, Tyler, Zachary, Ryan and Connor. Her siblings, Donna and Richard Walbroehl, Robert and Chris Rivers, Ron and Joyce Revers all of Stillwater, Denise and Mike Bucci of Mechanicville, Paul Rivers of Idaho and sister-in-law, Nancy Rivers; along with nieces, nephews and their families. In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her brother, John "Doc" Rivers. Following Beverly's wishes, all services will be private for her family and siblings at their convenience. To leave a condolence, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -