Beverly Ruth Betts, nee Van Veghten, 84 of Waterford, passed away on March 25, 2020 at the Schuyler Ridge Residential Nursing Home. Beverly was born in Melrose, NY, on February 9, 1936, a daughter of the late Irving and Ruth (Grogan) Van Veghten. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, William J. Betts; children Leon (Debbie) of Latham, NY, Leo (Dawn Paulsen) of Cazenovia, NY, William (Pamela) of Clifton Park, NY, and Marlene (Leanne Skelton) of Manassas, VA; four grandchildren Jennifer Wagner, Lisa Betts, Matthew Betts and Dallas Betts; and,six great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; brothers William Van Veghten of Troy, NY, Kenneth Van Veghten of Ft. Myers, FL, and Lester Van Veghten of Cohoes, NY. She was predeceased by her sister Diane and brother Irving, Jr. In addition, she is survived by several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Beverly was raised in Schaghticoke, NY, where she helped with chores on the Van Veghten Family farm, graduating from Mechanicville High School in 1953. She married William in 1959 and raised their family adjacent the Betts Family farm in the "Mansion on the Hill" as Bev liked to call their home. Beverly was an avid bowler and participated in leagues for several decades. In addition, she was a very social person and loved to dress in costume for holidays, especially Halloween. The family expresses a special thank you to the staff at Schuyler Ridge especially the caregivers in the Ensign Point wing – they cared for Beverly with skilled nursing, love and compassion. William wishes to specifically thank Tammy, Dawn, Shaari, Megan, Mary, Lisa, and the terrific Hospice team; and Rose in the Adult Day Care unit. Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home is handling the funeral services; however, due to the COVID-19 related health concerns the funeral will be private. Burial will be at the Clifton Park Village Cemetery, Halfmoon, NY. The family plans to host a Celebration of Life to honor Beverly at a date to be determined later. Beverly loved carnations, but in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to the Activities Section at Schuyler Ridge in Clifton Park and the Northeastern NY Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. To leave a condolence, share a story or light a candle visit www.Emerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 26, 2020