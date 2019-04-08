Beverly Stein Eisenstadt, 87 of Somerset, New Jersey, former longtime Schenectady, NY resident died on Saturday April 6, 2019 at the Regency Jewish Heritage Nursing Home in Somerset. Born in Schenectady, Beverly was the daughter of the late Abraham and Dorothy Seidenberg Stein She was a graduate of the NYS College for Teachers and earned a BS degree in business education as well as an MS degree. Beverly taught for many years at St. Anne's Institute in Albany. She was a member of the Beth Israel Synagogue in Schenectady and served as Past President of their sisterhood. She was a life member of Hadassah where she served as past chapter president as well as the past regional area vice president. Beverly was also a life member of the Daughters of Sarah Auxiliary and was a former board member. She had also been a member of the Daughters of Sarah Foundation Board. In addition, Beverly was a life member of Women's American ORT and Jewish Women International. Beverly was married to Professor Raymond Eisenstadt until his passing in 2001. Loving Mother of Neil Jay Eisenstadt and his wife Merle of Ramat Yishay, Israel, Lowell Paul Eisenstadt and his wife Susan of Northbrook, Illinois, Janice E. Cove and her husband Howard of Somerset, NJ and Marcy Eisenstadt Freeman and her husband Robert of Highland Park, Illinois. Sister of Shirley Levey of Albany. Grandmother of Ma'ayan (Raz), Rebecca, Sarah Eisenstadt, Benjamin (Helena) and Amanda Cove, Ryan, Claire, Julia Eisenstadt, Andrew, Ariel and Harrison Freeman, two great-grandchildren, niece Cathy (Michael Lenahan) from Albany, as well as several nieces and nephews. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Avenue Albany on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow services in the Beth Israel Cemetery on Abbottsford Road in Rotterdam. Those wishing to remember Beverly in a special way may make a memorial contribution to a For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com. Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary