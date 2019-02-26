It is with great sadness that the family of Biagio Basirico announces his passing on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at the age of 93 years after a short illness. Biagio was born on July 19, 1925; the son of Antonino and Margherita Basirico. Biagio will now be rejoining his wife of 70 years, Mary, who passed away three years ago. Biagio will be lovingly remembered by his son, Anthony; his daughter-in-law, Kathleen; his grandson, John Basirico and wife, Catherine; his granddaughter, Diane Captein and husband, Niek; and great-grandchildren, Luke and Matthew Captein; and his brother, Salvo Basirico. Biagio was predeceased by his sisters, Grace Phenning and Angelina Sprance. Biagio most recently resided at Coburg Village in Clifton Park, NY. He was born in Brooklyn, NY and lived a large fraction of his life in Malverne (Long Island), NY. He had owned and operated a commercial industrial laundry in Brooklyn, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Biagio on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., at Saint Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Road, Clifton Park, NY 12065. There will be no public calling hours. Spring internment will be in the Jonesville Cemetery, Jonesville, NY. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Biagio to the Saint Peter's Community Hospice Foundation (https://donate.givetocommunityhospice.org). Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary