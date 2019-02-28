|
|
Bibi Ramcharran, 67, passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019. Bibi was born and educated in Georgetown, Guyana and immigrated to the United States in the early 1970's as a young woman. She was the co-owner and co-operator of Tri-City Orthotics and Prosthetics for many years with her husband Sooklall Ramcharran who predeceased her in 1988. Bibi enjoyed summers on Lake George and knitting. She is survived by her children, Eric Ramcharran, Sunita Ramcharran Lamiano and Darmandra Ramcharran; grandchildren, Avery, Lena and Asha. She is also survived by many siblings, nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be Thursday 6 to 9 p.m. at Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. The funeral service will be held Friday 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Feb. 28, 2019