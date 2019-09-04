|
Birdie Elizabeth Carmine (Libby), 91, who resided at Southside Gardens, Baton Rouge Louisiana, was carried by angels to her eternal reward, on September 1, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond M. Carmine, in 1986 and by her daughter, Mona Raye Jones, in 2012. She is survived by her two daughters and one son-in-law, Lisa and Paul Stratford, Baton Rouge, Louisiana and Elizabeth Atkinson, Windsor, New York; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Edward and Susan Carmine, Gulfport, Mississippi, and Joseph and Mary Ann Carmine, Monticello, Arkansas. Libby is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and several nieces and nephews. Libby was born on November 20, 1927 in Salisbury, Maryland where she grew up. She married her husband, Raymond, in 1949 and together they lived in Schenectady, Vestal, and Endicott, New York, where they raised their family. She was a devoted wife and mother. Funeral services will be held at Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady, on Friday, September 13, at 12 noon. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019