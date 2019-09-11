The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
518-374-0854
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
ROSSI & DITORO FUNERAL HOME
501 Union St
Schenectady, NY 12305
1927 - 2019
Birdie Elizabeth Carmine (Libby), who resided at Southside Gardens, Baton Rouge Louisiana, was carried by angels to her eternal reward, on September 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady, on Friday, September 13, at 12 noon. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019
