Birdie Elizabeth Carmine (Libby), who resided at Southside Gardens, Baton Rouge Louisiana, was carried by angels to her eternal reward, on September 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held at Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home, 501 Union Street, Schenectady, on Friday, September 13, at 12 noon. Interment will follow at St. John the Baptist Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the Rossi & Ditoro Funeral Home on Friday from 10 a.m. until noon.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Sept. 11, 2019