Birney Herrington, 65, of Jockey Street passed away peacefully with loving family by his side at Saratoga Hospital on Tuesday April 21, 2020. He was born in Albany, NY and was the son of the late Birney A. and Ann Herrington. He grew up outside of Round Lake, NY. He graduated from Shenendehowa High School in 1972. Birney worked for GE in Schenectady as an electrician and also worked for the Saratoga Race Track. The main highlight of his life was spending time outdoors for hunting, fishing, trapping and enjoying all nature's beauty. Birney was an avid fan of the New York Giants and the Boston Red Sox and wore his colors proudly. Many can attest that he was a kind, generous, friend to all. He is the devoted brother of Celia (Kenneth) Hayes of Scotia and Marie (the late Emil, "Joe") Habesch of Round Lake; also he is survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him very much. Birney has moved on to the great outdoors in the sky, and we will all miss him dearly. Due to the limitations of Covid-19, there will be no service at this time at Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rt. 9, Clifton Park, NY 12065. For online condolences, please visit: Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Gazette on Apr. 23, 2020