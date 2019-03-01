The Daily Gazette Co. Obituaries
More Obituaries for Bonnie Buchwald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Buchwald


1946 - 2018 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Bonnie Buchwald Obituary
Bonnie Buchwald, age 71, passed away on July 30, 2018. Bonnie was born in Schenectady on November 30, 1946 to Harry and Marian (Zyskowski) Buchwald. She was a graduate of Draper High School in Rotterdam and a longtime employee of the State of New York. Bonnie was dedicated to her work and formed many close friendships with colleagues over the course of her career. Most important to Bonnie, however, were her beloved parents with whom she lived until their deaths in 2004. Bonnie was a kind, caring person with a big heart, and she will be missed by many. A private service will be held at the family's request. Donations in Bonnie's memory can be made to St. Luke's Church, 1241 State St., Schenectady, NY 12304 or to the Humane Society.
Published in The Daily Gazette on Mar. 1, 2019
