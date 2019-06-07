Bonnie J. Pedone, 62, of Rotterdam Jct., beloved wife, mother, grandmother sister and friend, passed quietly on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Bonnie was born in Saratoga Springs, NY. She attended Schalmont High School and received her associate's degree from SCCC. She was employed as a Legal Assistant with the NYS Attorney General's office in Albany for 16 years and worked for two years in the same capacity with NYSDEC. She was a member of the New York State Public Employees Federation. Bonnie enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. She had a passion for cooking. She was a great cook and a mother to everybody. Bonnie was predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Pedone, who died in 2002; her parents, Dominic and Rosemary Delap Orologio; two brothers, Robert L. Orologio and Jeffrey J. Orologio. She is survived by her children, Robert J. Pedone Jr (Lindsay Waddell) and Maria Pedone, both of Rotterdam Jct.; three step-children, Holly Pedone, Charlotte Demers and Melissa Butler; two brothers, David J. (Sandra) Orologio of Rotterdam Jct and Dominic (Patricia) Orologio Jr of Pattersonville; six grandchildren, Esteanna Pedone, Bonnie Rose Allen, Dominick Ferraro, Christian Bermingham, Cheyeene Butler, Tyler Demers and Noah Demers; as well as several nieces and nephews. Calling hours will be held Saturday morning from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the DeMarco-Stone Funeral Home, 1605 Helderberg Ave. Funeral services will begin at 12 noon at the funeral home. Published in The Daily Gazette on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary